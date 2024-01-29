Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $45.12. 199,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,401. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

