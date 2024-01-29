BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $787.30 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

