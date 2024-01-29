Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $14.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $825.03. The stock had a trading volume of 281,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,469. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $829.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $803.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

