Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $554.93. 1,316,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $597.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

