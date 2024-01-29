First County Bank CT Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First County Bank CT raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Entergy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETR. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. 283,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

