First County Bank CT Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,130,660. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.