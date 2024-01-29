Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.84. 1,440,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,988. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

