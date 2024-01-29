First County Bank CT Has $862,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First County Bank CT decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in PPL were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 1,207,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

