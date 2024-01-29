First County Bank CT Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First County Bank CT boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,140,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.47. 810,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,894. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

