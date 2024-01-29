ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 717,506 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

