Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $554.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $597.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

