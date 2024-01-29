Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 586.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 269,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 985,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,213,000 after acquiring an additional 183,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,422,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

