Barclays PLC Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173,318 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mastercard worth $1,103,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.38. 997,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

