Quantum One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,039.44 or 0.99918019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00202188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

