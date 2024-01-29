MetisDAO Price Reaches $87.09 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $457.28 million and $15.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $87.09 or 0.00202188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,039.44 or 0.99918019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 84.2901422 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $11,876,281.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

