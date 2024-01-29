BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.40 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $836.15 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000086 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $29,147,304.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

