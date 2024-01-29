First County Bank CT Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,773. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

