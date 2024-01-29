First County Bank CT Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

CCI traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.