Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 9,685 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

