Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $720,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.