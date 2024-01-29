First County Bank CT Sells 1,916 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.