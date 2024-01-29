First County Bank CT Sells 4,102 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.19. 2,636,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,767. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

