Mainsail Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,965,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,299,000. Brilliant Earth Group makes up about 98.3% of Mainsail Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mainsail Management Company LLC owned 33.03% of Brilliant Earth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $414,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $304.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRLT. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRLT

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.