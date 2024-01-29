Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.88. 5,623,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,866. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.