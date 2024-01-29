Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.
BSJP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.82. 165,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,924. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
