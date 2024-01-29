Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 182,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.