Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 339 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

