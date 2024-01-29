Insider Buying: TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 80,000 shares of TAG Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TAO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,400. TAG Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

