Insider Buying: TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 80,000 shares of TAG Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.
TAG Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TAO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,400. TAG Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13.
TAG Oil Company Profile
