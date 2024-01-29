Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 526,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 350,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

