Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 2,170 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Shares of SCHG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
