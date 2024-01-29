Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $81.57. 520,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,623. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.