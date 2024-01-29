Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 542 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.84. 122,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,857. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.