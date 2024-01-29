Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,864,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.