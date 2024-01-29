Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.48

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.48 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 180384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,901 shares of company stock worth $6,121,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

