COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.20

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 455234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $398,777. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.