Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 15%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 71,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 464,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

