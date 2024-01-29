National Bankshares Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
