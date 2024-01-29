Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,385. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

