AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 3.3%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $216.18 and last traded at $216.18. Approximately 57,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 300,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,460.15 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

