Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 3.7%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 314,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,432,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

