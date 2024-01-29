Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.82. 83,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 556,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,908 shares of company stock worth $732,295. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

