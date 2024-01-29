Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 3.9%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
