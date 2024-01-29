Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. 3,701,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,928,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

