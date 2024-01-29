Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

BND stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

