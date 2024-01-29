Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 10,554 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 209,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 112,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

