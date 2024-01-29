Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,630,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

