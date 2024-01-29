First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.82 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.50. 12,724,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,457,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

