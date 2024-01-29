First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 2,414,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,187,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

