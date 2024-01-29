Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 984 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 959,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

View Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.