ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. ATN International has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.
