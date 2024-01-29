ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATN International Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. ATN International has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

